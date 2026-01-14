Bears' playoff survival depends on locating missing piece of offense

Bears coach Ben Johnson realizes the time when his team can simply pick it up after a slow start is finished because the Los Angeles Rams won't allow it.

Comebacks have limits and doing it against elite all-around, experienced teams requires something important, like mainly a running threat .

"I think we're more focused on ourselves in terms of we don't want to put ourselves in a hole against a team like this, like we've done a number of times this year," Johnson said. "I think we need to talk about playing a complete game on offense. Like, this is the week that needs to happen for us to be able to beat this team."

To do it, they need a running attack like they once had. The Bears were second in rushing and slipped down to third at season's end. In their playoff win, they struggled to 93 rushing yards but did keep trying with 28 carries. In their last three games, they ran for 110, 65 and 93 yards, which is well off their season average of 144.47 yard a game.

It's usually the blocking in the running game, and getting some push.

"I think there were some schematic stuff on our end that we didn't execute properly," center Drew Dalman said. "Me in particular, I definitely had a few things I needed to clean up. And so, I think that played into a little bit of it.

D'Andre Swift has 10+ rush TDs in a season for the first time in his career (including playoffs) 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZhnwTBTcvK — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) January 11, 2026

"And then also just thematically, the run game tends to wear on teams. So early on when they're a little fresher, things you don't get quite as much movement on things like that. And then, over the course of the game, you kind of wear them down. I think the biggest takeaway from watching (film) was we had things we needed to clean up.”

The Bears have been successful running it in the past, so the foundation is laid. However, at this point it's a question of whether they can just pick it up again.

I can only hope that the Rams defender on his back touched D'Andre Swift so we can keep tweeting Swift negative yards before contact stats for a few more weekspic.twitter.com/z1xAeuAkTG — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) September 29, 2024

“Yeah, I think statistics or results aside, I think we're really happy with our process and that's been something that we know that when we have a good week, we understand the concepts when we're finishing, when we're playing together, that gives us all the confidence," Dalman said. "I don't necessarily think of it as, ‘we've run it well in the past, so therefore we can do it in the future.’ I think we have a good process laid down.”

The problem here is the Rams' defensive front is real trouble.

"I think the front is their strength," Johnson said. "These guys at the line of scrimmage are really good football players. They shed blocks at an elite level. I think they are relentless. I think they're violent, really, across the board. So we're going to have to be on our A-game to be able to run it on this crew."

Every week the Bears advance is another week they get to improve their understanding and execution of the Ben Johnson offense and the Dennis Allen defense



"We will be playing our best ball in December." — CVISN (@_cvisn_) January 14, 2026

Nose tackle Poona Ford, Braden Fiske and Kobi Turner comprise their base three-man line.

"Not only talented but the fact they do it day-in and day-out and don't take any plays off, that makes it very difficult because you've got to bring it every single snap," Johnson said. "You can't have any lapses up front or else they'll make you pay, whether its Turner or Fiske at the three-technique. Puna Ford is playing high-level football. He's a problem for you."

Unreal rep from Rams DT 55 Braden Fiske. Tosses Graham Glasgow with one arm and works through Tate Ratledge for the tackle. pic.twitter.com/mWzBkL1O1S — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 18, 2025

They held the Panthers to 83 yards rushing in the playoff game. On Dec. 14, they limited the Lions' running game to 70 yards.

Then again, they've caved in at times and gave up 219 yards rushing in a loss to Atlanta and 171 in their loss to Seattle. And although Carolina ran for only 83 Sunday, the Panthers had 164 against the Rams in beating them in the regular season.

Running back D’Andre Swift thinks it can be different going against an opponent they haven’t seen. Familiarity led to Green Bay having a better plan for shutting down the running attack.

Rams defense:



• Two first-round picks (Verse, Forbes)

• 4 undrafted starters

• 2nd-cheapest defense in football

• 2nd-best EPA/play

• 7th in pressures

• 2nd-fewest points allowed

• 4th-most turnovers forced



Whatever you think of Chris Shula, it isn't high enough. pic.twitter.com/fel1pCyADZ — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) November 17, 2025

“Last week, playing a team three times is tough in itself, but they did a lot of things defensively that kind of put us in a bind, I would say,” Swift said. “In games like that, you’ve got to run the ball and be efficient in the run game.

“If you’re not efficient coming out of it, you’re always looking at different ways to—it was good that we got the win so we can correct those things this week and get back on track.”

Continuing on to the NFC Championship Game may depend on it.

Rams pass defense has fallen off a cliff lately. First 12 weeks, just a 19% explosive pass rate allowed (top 10 in NFL). Since week 13, 41% explosive % allowed, 2nd most in the league. Includes two games v CAR and one vs ARI. Not good. Id expect Ben Johnson to try and attack down… pic.twitter.com/oZGXFcTPUD — Clevta (@Clevta) January 12, 2026

