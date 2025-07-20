Bears emerge from signings with a few bucks still in the cap wallet
The finances of the rookie Bears signings are done after the Luther Burden contract went into the books, and GM Ryan Poles still has money to add a player or two heading into training camp.
It's not a lot of money, but could suffice.
Burden's cap hit of $1.993 million for this year leaves the Bears with $13.8 million in cap space based on the top 51 contracts, according to Spotrac.com.
Ozzy Trapilo's cap hit is $1.4 million and Shemar Turner's $1.31 million. Burden's deal has cap hits of $2.491 million in the second year, 2.990 million in the third year and $3.488 million the final year.
Teams do need a chunk of cash for operating expenses during the season—signing someone in case of injuries. That given, a player off the scrap heap of unsigned edge rushers or running backs could still be a Bears target, although they'd be talking about someone cheap and likely for only this year.
The problem the Bears have is too many other teams have plenty of cash to try and land the edge rushers, running backs or even safeties who might be of interest. For example, Spotrac reports Detroit's cap space available at $51 million and the Packers at $35.1 million. Either of them could use another edge rusher.
As for Burden's signing, the Bears merely provided the next to last link in the chain of Round 2 guaranteed contracts.
Shortly after the signing by the Bears of 39th pick Colston Loveland III, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough got his fully guaranteed contract. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Shough got something on his deal that neither Burden nor others in Round 2 got. It's a roster bonus clause, a first for a player outside Round 1 according to Schefter.
The run of fully guaranteed deals then ended with Shough as Buffalo's 41st overall defensive tackle T.J. Sanders signed a four-year deal with $10.03 million of $10.645 million guaranteed.
All the deals after this are partial guarantees.
New England gave TreVeyon Henderson a fully guaranteed deal at No. 38 and Miami did the same with Jonah Savaiinaea at No 37, just ahead of Burden.
The only player without a guaranteed deal in the run of guaranteed contracts from No. 33 through No. 40 that included Burden is Cleveland running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 36. He is unsigned. The Browns still must sort through that situation with the charges pending against Judkins.
The Bears report to camp on Tuesday with only their injured players as a major immediate concern now that their financial issues have been addressed.
