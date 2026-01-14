Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds (Can Caleb Williams Lead an Underdog Run?)

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are set as underdogs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and it's led to them being seventh out of the eight remaining teams in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is +1600 to win the Super Bowl, sitting ahead of only the San Francisco 49ers (7.5-point underdogs in the divisional round) in the latest odds.

This seems like a disrespectful line for Caleb Williams and the Bears, especially since they have home field against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Still, Chicago has been priced this way in the Super Bowl market for some time, as it seems oddsmakers aren't sold on them after all of their comeback wins this season.

Part of the reason for the Bears' longer Super Bowl odds is the fact that they'd be underdogs in one of two potential NFC Championship matchups (if they make it). Oddsmakers have the Seahawks set as 5.5-point favorites in a hypothetical game against Chicago while the Bears would be just 1.5-point favorites at home against the 49ers.

I believe there could be some value in the Bears at this price, as the Rams have not looked nearly as dominant in recent weeks as they did early in the season. Bryce Young carved up Los Angeles in the wild card round, and Williams has shown he can make big throws when the game is on the line all season long.

Chicago's defense may not be the best in the NFC, but the offense is capable of a ton of explosive plays. In a cold-weather game on Sunday night, the Bears may be worth a look as underdogs against a Rams team that plays all of its home games in a dome.

Based on their +1600 odds, the Bears have an implied probability of just 5.88% to win the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at the full odds to win the Super Bowl before the divisional round action begins on Saturday afternoon.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +270

Los Angeles Rams: +320

New England Patriots: +600

Buffalo Bills: +650

Denver Broncos: +700

Houston Texans: +850

Chicago Bears: +1600

San Francisco 49ers: +1900

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

