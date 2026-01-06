The Bears finally get some good news on Kyler Gordon

It has been a miserable experience lately for Chicago Bears fans watching their slot defenders get repeatedly cooked in the weeks since Kyler Gordon went down with yet another soft-tissue injury after the Bears’ win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even worse: we haven’t gotten much, if any, news about when the dynamic defensive back might return.

Now, finally, we got some tangible updates on Gordon, and they’re just what we wanted to hear.

The Bears announced Tuesday that Gordon, along with tackle Braxton Jones, would open his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve this week ahead of Chicago’s Wildcard Round game against the Grene Bay Packers on Saturday. This comes a day after Ben Johnson said he hoped the slot corner would return to practice this week.

While that’s not necessarily confirmation Gordon will return to face the Packers, it certainly counts as majorly positive news. Additionally, it was probably the plan all along when the Bears placed Gordon on IR right after the Eagles game in Week 13: give him time to heal and reset in time for the playoffs, just as Chicago has apparently done with Rome Odunze.

Though the Bears have largely gotten by fine without Odunze thanks to the emergence of Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland, as well as improved play from DJ Moore down the stretch, the same can’t be said the Bears’ slot cornerback position. The likes of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is unfortunately in concussion protocol this week, and outside corners like Jaylon Johnson and Nahshon Wright, who get lured inside in man coverage, have been getting picked on left and right against the Packers, 49ers and Lions to finish the season. The lack of speed and sticky coverage ability has been especially glaring.

That’s where a (hopefully) healthy Gordon comes in.

When the veteran slot corner plays alongside fellow fourth-year DB Jaquan Brisker and star cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the Bears’ pass defense looks almost unbeatable, as at least one X user noted in bringing up their 2023 stats in which they dominated in 15 games played together. They went on to throttle the Eagles’ passing attack, holding them to just 15 points.

Now, the three could all be healthy—well, as much as can be at this stage of the season—and on the field when the Bears need them most: against the Packers at home with a chance to move on to the Divisional Round.

Gordon’s one of the Bears’ most versatile and tone-setting players when he takes the field. He might get an opportunity to prove it this week—and turn the Bears’ playoff fortunes around.

