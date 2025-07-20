What Jaquan Brisker's moment with Pittsburgh fans says for Justin Fields
It's been a hard split for plenty of Bears fans after Justin Fields was traded in early 2024 and apparently they're not the only team's fans having a hard time letting go of the former Ohio State passer.
The former Bears quarterback seems to have quickly built a strong fan base in Pittsburgh, even though he has now moved on to the Jets.
A moment from Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, shared Sunday with social media, suggests this. Brisker was with a group youth in the Pittsburgh area and they apparently formed a strong attachment with Fields just the way many Bears fans did.
Instead of being impressed with being in the presence of a starting NFL safety, the young fans wanted to know if he played on the same team with Fields.
"That boy was Superman," Brisker told the group. "That's my guy. That was my friend, too."
Superman, of course, is Caleb Williams' nickname.
One of the young fans asked if Fields had gone "Hollywood," and Brisker obliged them with proof he hadn't by tracking down his former teammate on the phone and letting them talk to him on speaker.
After Fields greeted them, a young fan asked if he was "...coming to the Pittsburgh facility any time soon?"
"Not any time soon," Fields said. "I'm gonna come back one day, though."
The Steelers will see their former backup QB in the opener but it will be in New Jersey when they face the Jets.
The attachment of Steelers and Bears fans with Fields is partly understandable because of his running ability but he has never displayed the four-quarter passing consistency a winning NFL quarterback must show. This explains why he didn't get the bigger offer to stay in Pittsburgh.
A particular Fields problem with the Bears was fourth-quarter play. He had fourth-quarter passer ratings of 53.4 in 2023, 61.7 in 2022 and 69.4 in 2021 with the Bears.
The Steelers obviously supported him better in six starts and 10 games. He posted the best completion percentage (65.8) of his career by far. He also managed a career-high passer rating of 93.3, but his yards per attempt remained a mediocre 6.9 and in four years he has never gone over
2,562 passing yards or 17 touchdown throws.
It's a lot of attention paid to a passer who has only two fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives in four seasons and 44 starts.
