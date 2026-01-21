Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland has become one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2025 NFL season.

Despite the Bears' playoff run ending in the Divisional Round in a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Loveland ended his first playoff appearance as the NFL's leader in receiving yards through the first two games. He ended the postseason with 193 yards, including a 137-yard wild-card game, which was the most in NFL history by a rookie tight end in the playoffs.

The current playoff receiving leaders...



193 - Colston Loveland (rookie TE)

167 - Puka Nacua (5th round pick)

164 - Christian Kirk (on his 3rd team)

157 - Khalil Shakir (5th round pick)

141 - Kayshon Boutte (6th round pick) pic.twitter.com/F6yIKp24Oy — Underdog (@Underdog) January 20, 2026

Loveland topped former Ben Johnson protege Sam LaPorta for that honor.

In the Bears' Divisional Round loss, Loveland totaled 56 yards before exiting with a concussion. Had the top-10 pick stayed healthy for the entire game, Chicago might be on their way to Seattle for a clash with the Seahawks.

The 2025 NFL playoffs were a culmination of a fantastic rookie year for Colston Loveland. The former Michigan standout finished the regular season, pacing the Bears with 713 yards, becoming the first rookie to lead Chicago in receiving since Willie Gault in 1983.

Colston Loveland is already a Top 5 tight end in the NFL 📈 pic.twitter.com/RYFplrUm5i — PFF (@PFF) January 15, 2026

What makes Loveland's ascent especially noteworthy is his developmental trajectory. He didn't top 40 receiving yards in any game until Week 9, but once he found his rhythm with Caleb Williams, his involvement spiked.

His breakout moment came in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he had 118 yards and two touchdowns. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in what was a sign of things to come for the first-round talent.

It doesn't take long to see why Loveland has been so successful so quickly. He creates separation, he wins contested catches, and he gains yards after the catch. It's all added up to him being Williams' favorite target in critical, high-pressure moments.

As the Chicago Bears evolve from NFL afterthought to legitimate Super Bowl contender, Colston Loveland will be at the center of it all.