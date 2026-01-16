Colston Loveland’s role looms large for Bears vs. Rams in Divisional Round

As the Chicago Bears continue to prepare for the Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, much of the attention naturally falls on quarterback Caleb Williams and the miracles he's performed so far this season.

However, in order for Williams to continue producing those jaw-dropping moments, he'll need the skill players around him to keep stepping up, too. And one of those critically important skill players who's quickly become a top difference-maker in Chicago is rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle stopped short of calling Loveland's meteoric rise as something of a breakout or hot streak when he met with the media this week. Instead, he described it as steady growth that turned the No. 10 overall pick into a dangerous weapon in the NFL playoffs.

"The biggest thing is he's challenging to defend," Doyle said on Thursday from Halas Hall. "He just gets better every week. He has really maintained the same type of temperament in the building. Just the process, his growth is a byproduct of that."

Loveland's growth has come at the right time. Ben Johnson and the Bears' coaching staff continue to expand his role, and his touches haven't been forced. They've been earned, as has the trust that Caleb Williams has in the first-year pass catcher.

"I think the more he plays, the more confidence he has," Doyle said.

What really stands out is how quickly Loveland went from a guy learning on the job to one of the NFL's top young tight ends. It's a position that usually has a longer learning curve, but Loveland is proving week after week that he's just built differently.

"He's far from a rookie," Doyle said. "This is going to be our 22nd game or something like that. He's an NFL player. He's an NFL tight end. And he's proven that he can be really good in big moments."

It's that last point that looms large against the Rams this weekend. Colston Loveland will provide the Bears with mismatches across Los Angeles' defense, and he's proven he's more than capable of taking advantage.

He was that guy against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, when he totaled 8 catches for 137 yards.

"There are a lot of different things [Loveland] does well, one of those being his change of direction and his ability to have a big catch radius and be able to go get that ball in a clutch moment," Doyle said.

The pressure that comes along with third downs and red-zone situations means Caleb Williams will look to the targets he trusts the most. And Loveland has proven to be at the top of that list over the last few weeks. While Williams has been the guy who's commanded the spotlight in the run-up to the Divisional Round, it's Loveland who will command critical targets that could determine if the Bears advance to the NFC Championship.

