Bengal Bets: Top Picks For The 2023 AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle or not, I'm rolling with Cincinnati. That injury is either not a high ankle sprain, or the man is swallowing a ton of pain walking around and practicing.

It has to deteriorate throughout the game, and even if it doesn't Cincinnati will be ready for a healthy Mahomes like they have the three prior meetings.

Joe Burrow and the fellas shredded Buffalo's top-five red zone defense last week.

Kansas City is 31st in red-zone defense, allowing a touchdown on 67.24% of drives. The key is getting there—KC finished second in QB pressures and first in QB hits this season. Chris Jones will identify the weak link on the O-Line early and spam rush that player all game if he has to.

I think they'll do enough to let Burrow's special pocket skills take over in a tough defensive matchup on both sides. The Chiefs' defense ranks seventh in EPA/play allowed since Week 14, and the Bengals rank second. Yet, the Chiefs faced the 30th-ranked schedule of offenses by DVOA this season.

And per usual, the trends favor Cincinnati: