Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Wild Card Rematch Against Baltimore

I've only bet against the Bengals once this season, and we aren't starting that back up against another Lamar Jackson-less Ravens team. Everyone knows by now, but the Bengals are the best cover team in the NFL over the last two seasons (20-4 last 24 games).

Last week they barely missed their eighth-straight cover (-11.5) in the 27-16 win.

Without Lamar and any threatening receivers I don't see how the Raven stay within single digits. Here is how he and backup Tyler Huntley compare this season.

Huntley: 2-2 SU/ATS, 27th overall QBR, 27th overall DVOA, 38 of 62 QBs EPA/play

Jackson: 8-4 SU, 5-7 ATS, ninth overall QBR, 14th overall DVOA, 14 of 62 QBs EPA/play

Baltimore's defense gave Cincinnati some problems last week, but I'm highly skeptical we see Joe Burrow play poorly again.

He's posted back-to-back outings with less than a 40 QBR once in the NFL (@NYJ, V. CLE last season). All while Baltimore is averaging 12 PPG in five games without Jackson.

The trends speak for themselves, back the Bengals.