Watch: Trenton Irwin Describes His Flea-Flicker TD Celebration

The Bengals receiver is carving out a nice role in this offense.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin scored his second career touchdown in Cincinnati's 23-10 win over Cleveland and broke out an Irish jig to celebrate.

Irwin finished the game with two catches for 58 yards and the score on a flea-flicker from Joe Burrow.

"I did Irish dance as a kid for like two or three years," Irwin said after the game. "I just figured Irish dance stays in Cincy."

Irwin laughed regarding his teammates' curiosity into what he was doing.

"They were wondering what the heck that dance was," Irwin said. "They were like, 'what are you doing?' I'm like a little Irish dance! I did Irish dance just at like my school for like a couple of years, and Chad Johnson did the little river dance, so I just figured bring it back to Cincy."

Check out the full play, dance routine, and comments from Irwin.

