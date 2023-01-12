CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) just missed another practice on Thursday, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting he will not play on Sunday.

"There are no good signs here for Lamar Jackson not in practice again, which really is not a surprise since probably late on Tuesday, it became clear that Lamar Jackson was trending toward not playing in this big-time playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens," Rapoport said. "There was a little bit of hope late last week, but it is a PCL injury. Those can be incredibly tricky, and it just still does not feel right for Lamar Jackson. Until it does, I don't expect him out there on the field. They will try again next week, but it is not going to be this week."

Backup QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was limited on Wednesday and threw in front of reporters at Thursday's practice for the first time in nearly two weeks.

He is in line to start for Jackson if fully cleared to play on Sunday. The Bengals are now -7.5 favorites (-133) on SI Sportsbook.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

