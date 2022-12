Bill Belichick On Mac Jones Being A Dirty Player: 'I Don't Know'

CINCINNATI — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is catching plenty of flack for his illegal block on Eli Apple during the Bengals' 22-18 win on Saturday. His head coach isn't exactly jumping up and down to push back on the QB's status as a dirty player.

Reporters asked Bill Belichick multiple questions about Jones's transgression on Wednesday.

Question: “Do you have any issue with anything he did on that play?”

“I’ll leave it to the officials to officiate the game. Doesn’t really matter what I think,” Belichick said.

Question: “Some players, including Eli Apple, have called Mac a dirty player. Do you think he sometimes gets too close to that line or goes over it?”

“You’d have to talk to those guys about that,” Belichick said. “I don’t know.”

It's the usual gruff response from Belichick who likes to stay out of any drama while in season. Still, he had a chance to defend the leader of the Patriots' offense and passed it up.

A five-figure fine is reportedly on the way for Jones, the first of his career after some questionable plays in the past.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.

