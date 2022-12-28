CINCINNATI — Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons met with the media on Tuesday and discussed new starting punter Drue Chrisman's performance after he took over for Kevin Huber.

He's now been the starter for six games, logging 21 punts for a 46.5-yard average (21st).

"I think it's been solid in terms of getting the ball down the field," Simmons said about his new punter. "Obviously, the one thing he has to do is he has to be better at getting the ball up in the air. He's got to create better hang time in every situation, whether it's plus-50 and it's an end-over-end punt he's trying to hit, or if it's in the minus-50 and it's a spiral punt. He's got to be able to carry over what he's doing in practice into games. I think that's the struggle for him right now, being able to pull what he does in practice and replicate it in games."

Chrisman ranks 25th in punting EPA, an improvement on Huber (32nd), but not a resounding upgrade. As for the hang time, his punts have lacked air underneath them.

It hasn't hurt the punting unit yet, as Chrisman ranks ninth among all punters in average return yards allowed. Still, the Bengals are hoping they won't have to use him much over the final couple of weeks this regular season.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

