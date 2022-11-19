Three Thoughts on Bengals' Decision to Elevate Drue Chrisman For Sunday Matchup With Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Bengals elevated Drue Chrisman from the practice squad on Saturday. He'll punt against the Steelers, which means Kevin Huber will be inactive.

Huber has struggled this season and despite beating out Chrisman in training camp, the Bengals want to see what the Ohio State product can do in a real game.

Here are three quick thoughts on the decision:

It's Time © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Chrisman has been in the organization for the better part of a season and a half. He's worked with special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons over that span. Having Huber on the roster allowed and the NFL's decision to expand practice squads allowed them to groom Chrisman. It's time to see if the second-year pro can be what Simmons and the entire organization thought he could become when they signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. Huber Isn't Finished Yet Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports There's still a scenario where Huber punts this season for the Bengals. Rather than completely moving on from the veteran, Cincinnati kept him on the 53-man roster. He won't be active on Sunday, but he traveled with the team. He hasn't punted well this season. That doesn't mean his Bengals career is over. If Chrisman doesn't perform at a high level against the Steelers, Cincinnati could go back to the veteran. It's a unique situation, but Huber is handling things like a true pro, which leaves the door cracked for his potential return at some point this season. The Future © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK No one knows how Sunday is going to go. Chrisman could have success and take control of the Bengals' punting situation or he could struggle and they could go back to Huber. It'll probably end up somewhere in the middle. Chrisman could have a solid debut and flash enough to earn another opportunity in Week 12 against the Titans. This situation could resolve itself on Sunday or this could be the start of an in-season punter battle. Chrisman has the lead, but it isn't over ... yet.

