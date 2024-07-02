PFF Tabs Dan Pitcher as 'Headlining' New NFL Coordinator
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a new offensive coordinator in Dan Pitcher for the 2024 season and PFF's Bradley Locker thinks he's primed for a big Year One.
Cincinnati is trying to level up its offense around Joe Burrow and some other new weapons.
"With former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan being named the Tennessee Titans’ new head coach, Pitcher will get his crack at making a similar jump from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Pitcher may have been the effective third in command — behind head coach Zac Taylor and Callahan — in orchestrating the Bengals’ offense, but he still did tremendous work with Joe Burrow," Locker wrote. "Moreover, the fact that Jake Browning played solidly, earning a 79.3 overall grade, in Burrow’s place last year speaks volumes about the Bengals’ offensive scheme and Pitcher’s abilities.
"Cincy’s offense won’t be able to lean as heavily on the now-departed Joe Mixon, but the elements are in place for a turnaround from a unit that ranked 15th in offensive grade last season. With the return of Burrow and stud receiver Tee Higgins, plus two good additions in running back Zack Moss and tight end Mike Gesicki, expect more offensive humming from Cincinnati — and with it, consideration for the 37-year-old Pitcher."
The new ideas and fresh voice from Pitcher could be what Cincinnati needs to diversify its attack and win the AFC this coming season.
