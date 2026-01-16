Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Featured in Fun Ad Spot With Famous Comedian

CINCINNATI — Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase has a new commercial in the mix heading into the long NFL offseason. Fabletics brought Chase on as their first signature athlete signing this past September.

Chase is actually getting his own clothing line through the apparel brand, which fans can check out here. He just got featured in a new ad campaign with Kevin Hart, where the comedian claims he was actually the first athlete to sign with the company.

Hart also has a clothing collection with the brand.

The company was founded in 2013 and "is committed to accessibility, diversity and inclusion — from our headquarters in California, to every single brick and mortar retail store around the globe — we are an inclusive brand for everyone and every body." They largely focus on selling activewear.

Chase just posted another All-Pro season as he holds up his end of the winning formula in Cincinnati's equation.

"Everybody should be motivated who's been on the team the past 2-3 years," Chase said after Cincinnati's final game this past season. "They know how it's been. If you go into the offseason and you're not motivated, especially with what has happened this past season, you shouldn't be on the team. You shouldn't play football, period. That's my say about that."

Fans may see Chase in more of these clothes from the collection moving forward. Check out the full advertisement with Hart below:

