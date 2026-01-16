Possible Bengals Replacement for Dan Pitcher Receiving Interest From Multiple Teams

CINCINNATI — Multiple teams are showing interest in former Bengals offensive coordinator and Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

Callahan interviewed for the Buccaneers offensive coordinator job last week. He interviewed for the Chargers offensive coordinator job on Friday.

Callahan spent five seasons in Cincinnati as their offensive coordinator before being hired by the Titans to be their head coach following the 2023 season.

He was fired by Tennessee in October after going 4-19 in 1.5 seasons in Nashville. Despite the poor record, teams are still interested in hiring Callahan to be their offensive coordinator.

The Bengals could certainly end up on that list of interested teams if Dan Pitcher gets the Browns head coaching job. He interviewed with Cleveland last week and is still firmly in the mix to be their next head coach.

If Pitcher is hired by Cleveland, expect Callahan to be at the top of the Bengals' list of possible targets. Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2018. He was Joe Burrow's quarterbacks coach for four seasons, before being named offensive coordinator in 2024.

Callahan was Burrow's offensive coordinator for the first four seasons of his NFL career. That included trips to Super Bowl LVI and two AFC Championship Games. He remains great friends with Zac Taylor.

Callahan had a heartfelt message for Taylor and the entire Bengals ownership group when he accepted the Titans head coaching job.

"I would like to thank the Cincinnati Bengals organization," Callahan said during his introductory news conference. "Mike Brown, probably one of the greatest men that I've ever met. Katie and Troy Blackburn, their daughters, Elizabeth and Caroline, and Duke Tobin and his staff. They gave me an incredible opportunity to grow and they were patient and they invested in me and I'll forever be grateful for that.

"And then probably most importantly, Zac Taylor. He's a great friend. He's been an incredible mentor. And he's a fantastic football coach. Thank you for everything."

Two years ago when Callahan left for Nashville, Pitcher was generating interest from other teams to be their offensive coordinator. Two years later and the roles could be reversed.

It's dependent on Pitcher's future. If he doesn't get a head coaching job, than Callahan will likely end up elsewhere. If Pitcher does get a head coaching job, then the path is cleared for Callahan to return.

