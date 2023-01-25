The Bengals have stymied great quarterbacks over the last two seasons.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense are getting plenty of deserved love for their play this season, but ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark thinks Lou Anarumo's defense has been an unsung key.

"After the divisional round last year, we crowned Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes," Clark said. "The two most talented quarterbacks in the entire league where there's a team in Cincinnati that has played those guys four times, and they're 4-0 in the last calendar year, and that's because of what Lou Anarumo does in changing the looks and also the coverage is behind him and the way that he can add to the rush. There are some times you'll have a four-man rush, but you bring a secondary player, and then you rush three, and you have a man on the backend."

Cincinnati is 4-0 against the Chiefs and Bills over the last two seasons, all while they've played eight top-end QB matchups across that time. Those quarterbacks averaged -0.03 EPA/dropback in those games.

For context, Mac Jones averaged -0.031 EPA/dropback in 2022, ranking 26th among QBs with a min. 320 plays.

"We watched Mike Hilton take over this game as a slot blitzer," Clark said. "There was a blitz where he was picked up, and he said, 'Okay, now I have contain, I'll be secondary contain. I'll keep Josh Allen in the pocket.' The next blitz, he comes free, and he gets hands on the football. When you think about the way that they attack you based on rush by showing you one thing and giving you another, it's been absolutely phenomenal."

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

