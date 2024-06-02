Sports Illustrated Ranks Joe Burrow/Zac Taylor Outside of Top-Five Head Coach-QB Duos
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have one of the NFL's best quarterback-head coach combinations as Sports Illustrated ranked Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor seventh among NFL duos.
The two are entering their fifth season together. Burrow was the second-best QB, while Taylor was the 12th-best coach.
"The only legitimate worry for Burrow is his health," Matt Verdarame wrote. "He has missed 16 games due to injury through four seasons, while also playing through other maladies. As for Taylor, he’ll be without former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan who left for Tennessee. How much will that impact Cincinnati? We’ll find out."
Taylor has grown alongside Burrow into a solid head coach, highlighted by his best job yet guiding Jake Browning last season.
Now, Bengals fans hope that experience mixed with a healthy Burrow can be a Super Bowl-winning mix. They've certainly proven to have a stronger track record so far than some of the duo's above them.
