All Bengals

Sports Illustrated Ranks Joe Burrow/Zac Taylor Outside of Top-Five Head Coach-QB Duos

Cincinnati is gearing up for the 2024 season.

Russ Heltman

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have one of the NFL's best quarterback-head coach combinations as Sports Illustrated ranked Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor seventh among NFL duos.

The two are entering their fifth season together. Burrow was the second-best QB, while Taylor was the 12th-best coach.

"The only legitimate worry for Burrow is his health," Matt Verdarame wrote. "He has missed 16 games due to injury through four seasons, while also playing through other maladies. As for Taylor, he’ll be without former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan who left for Tennessee. How much will that impact Cincinnati? We’ll find out."

Taylor has grown alongside Burrow into a solid head coach, highlighted by his best job yet guiding Jake Browning last season.

Now, Bengals fans hope that experience mixed with a healthy Burrow can be a Super Bowl-winning mix. They've certainly proven to have a stronger track record so far than some of the duo's above them.

Published
Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.