Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer

The veteran signed with the Bengals in March.

James Rapien

Jul 26, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) makes his way to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown didn't attend the start of OTAs this week, but that doesn't mean he isn't working hard.

The veteran tackle is training with popular offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather. The famous offensive line trainer posted a picture of Brown training on Instagram.

Brown has attended part of the Bengals' offseason program, but has missed the past few weeks. They're still in the voluntary portion. Is Zac Taylor worried about not having the veteran right tackle on the field and at practice?

"There will be plenty of time where they're here when they get the chance to make sure that they're familiar with it. They have the information, so I know that they're staying on top of it," Taylor said. "And when they get here and are able to get those reps, I know that those two guys are vets and they'll be in a real good spot."

The Bengals are banking on Brown to stabilize the right tackle position. In the meantime, rookie Amarius Mims is getting valuable practice reps. For what it's worth, Brown did show up for part of Cincinnati's voluntary offseason program earlier this month.

Check out the photo Manyweather posted below:

Published |Modified
