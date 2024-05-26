All Bengals

NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?

This would've been wild.

James Rapien

Dec 16, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Louisiana State University teammates, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), left, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) great each other after the game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Louisiana State University teammates, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), left, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) great each other after the game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Did the Vikings consider trading Justin Jefferson during the 2024 NFL Draft?

Minnesota was interested in moving up for Malik Nabers and had trade talks with the Chargers for the No. 5 overall pick according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

That lines up with what Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press wrote in a recent column.

“Pssst,” Walters writes. “There was buzz at draft time that the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5, not to pick a quarterback but to get LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was picked No. 6 by the Giants. Had that trade occurred, Jefferson would have been traded and Nabers would have been the No. 1 receiver.”

If Jefferson does hit the trade block, the Bengals would likely be one of the top teams mentioned due to his history with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase—the trio led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019.

Ultimately, the Chargers didn't move back, the Vikings landed JJ McCarthy and Jefferson is still in Minnesota.

Check out Walters' entire column here.


James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  