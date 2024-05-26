NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
CINCINNATI — Did the Vikings consider trading Justin Jefferson during the 2024 NFL Draft?
Minnesota was interested in moving up for Malik Nabers and had trade talks with the Chargers for the No. 5 overall pick according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
That lines up with what Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press wrote in a recent column.
“Pssst,” Walters writes. “There was buzz at draft time that the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5, not to pick a quarterback but to get LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was picked No. 6 by the Giants. Had that trade occurred, Jefferson would have been traded and Nabers would have been the No. 1 receiver.”
If Jefferson does hit the trade block, the Bengals would likely be one of the top teams mentioned due to his history with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase—the trio led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019.
Ultimately, the Chargers didn't move back, the Vikings landed JJ McCarthy and Jefferson is still in Minnesota.
Check out Walters' entire column here.
