September 15, 2021
Podcast: Trey Hopkins' Struggles, Joe Burrow's Health and More in the Midweek Mailbag

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Trey Hopkins' struggles, Joe Burrow's health, plus some initial thoughts on how the Bengals matchup with the Bears and more in the midweek mailbag!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

