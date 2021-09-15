Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Wins 1-on-1 Matchup With Patrick Peterson

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking debut on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, finishing with five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' win over the Vikings.

Chase's 101 yards are the most by a rookie in their debut in team history.

The 21-year-old put up big numbers, but he had an impressive game even on plays where he wasn't targeted.

Chase put former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson in the spin cycle on one play where the two were matched up against one another.

"I’m pretty excited to go up against Patrick Peterson," Chase said before the game. "I’ve been watching him for a long time actually. To finally have a chance to go up against him, I would Patrick Peterson on my highlight tape. I would love to make a play on him."

Chase did have a catch against Peterson, but his 50-yard touchdown came against Bashaud Breeland. Watch that play here.

