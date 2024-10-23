Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear their "White Bengal" uniform on Sunday against the Eagles.
Surely Joe Burrow is excited to wear the all white uniforms with white helmets and black stripes, right?
Wrong.
"No," Burrow said bluntly when asked if he has any extra excitement when he sees the white helmet.
This isn't new. Burrow said he would play in trash bags a few years ago when asked about the white helmets. Why has he always downplayed the uniforms?
"It just doesn't matter to me," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I'd wear this out there, whatever. It looks cool. It does, but I'd play in just about anything. I'm just happy to be out there."
Burrow might be into fashion and care about what he's wearing off the field, but he certainly isn't worried about it when the game starts.
