Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Throws Two Second Half Touchdowns, Bengals Beat Browns 21-14
CLEVELAND — The Bengals beat the Browns 21-14 on Sunday. It was their first win in Cleveland since 2017.
The Bengals improve to 3-4 on the season. They've won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 13-15 last season. Here are our postgame observations:
A Win is a Win
It wasn't pretty, but the Bengals found a way to win a crucial road game against the Browns. The defense stepped up and made plays, holding Nick Chubb to 22 rushing yards. They forced a turnover consistently got off the field on third down. The Browns only converted 3-of-14 attempts.
Joe Burrow was far from perfect, but threw two touchdowns in the second half and maintained his composure when things weren't going well on offense.
The Bengals needed a win to keep pace in the AFC North. They got it.
Fast Start
The Bengals wanted to start fast and that's exactly what happened. Charlie Jones opened the game with a 100-yard touchdown return to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.
It was the Bengals' first kickoff return for a touchdown since Brandon Wilson's 103-yard touchdown return against the Giants in 2020. Watch Jones' return here.
Slow on Offense
The Bengals' offense was awful in the first half. They finished 0-for-6 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.
Cincinnati led 7-6 at halftime thanks to Jones' return, but they desperately needed to put points on the board.
Joe Burrow got going in the third quarter, guiding the Bengals on two touchdown drives in the third quarter. He led them on a 5-play 65-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase. They went three-and-out on their next possession, but the defense got them the ball back quickly. Burrow led them on a 4-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins on 3rd-and-4.
That gave the Bengals a 21-6 lead. Burrow completed 15-of-25 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
First Win in Cleveland
Head coach Zac Taylor was 0-5 in Cleveland before Sunday. Burrow was 0-3 in Cleveland before Sunday's win.
Burrow improves to 2-5 against the Browns in his career.
Defense Shines
The Bengals' defense forced two turnovers, had four sacks and had 10 quarterback hits. They only gave up one scoring drive until late in the fourth quarter and dominated on a day where the offense started slow.
They've been much better over the past couple of games. It's a step in the right direction.
Key Injuries
Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Brown returned to the sideline, but missed the rest of the game. He was replaced by Cody Ford.
Hopefully Brown's injury isn't serious. He was having one of, if not his best NFL season.
Safety Geno Stone suffered an ankle/leg injury late in the fourth quarter after running into Vonn Bell. He was down on the field for quite some time. Trainers put an air cast around his left leg and he was carted to the locker room.
Up Next
The Bengals host the Eagles at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.
