Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Lead Chiefs 14-10

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 14-10 lead over the Chiefs at halftime. Here are our halftime observations.

Hot Start

The Bengals scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the game. Burrow led them on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown run by the star quarterback. They followed that up with a 9-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Tee Higgins.

Burrow completed eight of his first 10 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score.

Cincinnati's defense held Kansas City to a field goal on their first possession. They forced a three-and-out on their second possession.

Missed Opportunities

The Bengals had a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster deep downfield.

Cam Taylor-Britt saw it the whole way, jumped the route and nearly intercepted the pass. He dropped it and the Chiefs scored a touchdown eight plays later.

Zac Taylor opted to go for it on 4th-and-inches with 51 seconds left in the second quarter on the four-yard line. He called an end around to Trent Taylor and Carlos Dunlap tackled Taylor for a 3-yard loss.

Instead of taking a 17-10 lead or 21-10 edge, the Chiefs got the stop and Cincinnati's drive ended without points.

Bengals Record

Burrow ran for a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter. That's his fifth rushing score of the season, which ties Jack Thompson (1979) for the most rushing touchdowns in team history.

Key Injury

Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first quarter and won't return. The veteran had two catches for 12 yards on the Bengals' opening drive.

Devin Asiasi and Mitch Wilcox will fulfill the tight end duties for the rest of the game.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They need to continue to move the ball up-and-down the field on offense.

It's unrealistic to expect Lou Anarumo's defense to contain Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company all game long.

Cincinnati has to score at least 30 points—and it may take more than that—to beat Kansas City.

