No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase
NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't going to play on Sunday against the Titans league sources confirmed to All Bengals. Despite returning to practice this week, the Bengals will give him another week to recover from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7.
Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news.
Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after star quarterback Joe Burrow's comments on Wednesday.
"We expect him to play," Burrow said. "He ran yesterday and felt good."
Chase was a limited participant in practice, but never went through a full session. Couple that with the fact that he never talked to the media this week and it shouldn't be shocking that he isn't going to play in Nashville.
Chase feels good. He might've expected to suit up. Heck, Burrow probably expected him to play.
The organization knows how important Chase is—not only to their success this season, but to their future success.
RELATED: Key Matchups for Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
If Burrow is the franchise, then Chase sits next to him on the Bengals' throne.
"He was good. It was a good week," Taylor said on Friday. "We'll see. He's questionable right now. Limited all week at practice, so we'll see."
If there's any doubt about him being ready, then there's no reason to push it.
It's easy to get wrapped up in one game or one season, but having the perspective to wait another week should be applauded.
Chase may feel ready. Burrow may think his top weapon is ready, but the Bengals want to wait another week. It's hard to blame them.
