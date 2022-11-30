Ja'Marr Chase On His Return: 'I Don't Think I Can Be Stopped'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top wide receiver met with the media on Wednesday to update his hip injury.

Ja'Marr Chase confirmed that he had a hairline fracture in his hip but did not tear his hip labrum. Chase might have played last Sunday but wanted to take one more week to be sure everything is ok.

"I told him [Zac Taylor] I didn't feel too comfortable yet," Chase said about his decision last week. "You know wanting to give myself another week of preparation and be ready for the next game if I had a chance to."

The All-Pro level player isn't lacking confidence heading into his return to the field.

"I don't think I can be stopped if I'm being honest," Chase said about any worries he'll have about being rusty. "I'm out there playing football, playing my game. So when I'm in a rhythm, on a roll ... the timing is there, and I'm just playing football."

He is on track to have another limited practice workload this week but is making every effort to play against the AFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday. Chase hurt his hip during a touchdown score against New Orleans and then aggravated his injury further against the Falcons.

"I feel good man," Chase noted regarding the injury. "I'm here at practice, I'm smiling, I feel good."

Chase was in great spirits and joked like a player ready to get back on the field and show his skills.

“Hell yeah, man," Chase said about retaining all of his explosive traits despite the injury. "I’m not even gonna let you finish that.”

Pending any setbacks this week, it would be surprising if Chase doesn't play any snaps in Sunday's huge clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out his full press conference below.

