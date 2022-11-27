Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16

NASHVILLE — Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins led the Bengals to a 20-16 win over the Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Cincinnati trailed for most of the entire first half, but the controlled the tempo in the fourth quarter and won for the fifth time in six games.

The Bengals improve to 7-4 on the season. Here are some postgame observations.

Big Play in Crunch Time

Joe Burrow didn't have his best game of the season, but he led Cincinnati on a 6-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins.

Burrow completed 22-of-37 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 35 yards.

Speaking of Higgins, he made an outstanding 29-yard catch late in the fourth quarter to help the Bengals get in the red zone.

The star wide receiver finished with seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Defense Stands Strong

The Bengals' defense gave up a few big plays, but they were stout against Derrick Henry and the Titans.

Henry finished with just 38 rushing yards on 17 attempts. He did have a 69-yard reception, but outside of that play, Cincinnati kept Tennessee's star in check.

Samaje Shines

Samaje Perine played well on Sunday, starting in place of Joe Mixon (concussion).

Perine ran for 58 yards and one touchdown. He also had 35 receiving yards.

Slow Start

Burrow completed just five of his first 10 passes for 19 yards. Cincinnati started 0-for-3 on third down and picked up just two first downs in the first quarter.

The Bengals finished with just 31 yards in the first quarter and averaged 2.4 yards-per-play.

Six of their 13 plays in the first quarter came from inside their own 10-yard line.

Sloppy Special Teams

The Bengals were called for two holding penalties and an illegal block out of bounds in the first half. All three penalties happened on punt returns, which cost the Bengals' valuable field position.

Up Next

The Bengals return to Cincinnati to host the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like

NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers

Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

Joe Burrow Mentions Two Big Differences Ahead of Bengals' Rematch With Steelers

Bengals Workout Three Players, Including Veteran Defensive Tackle Darius Philon

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok