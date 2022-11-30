Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 13: Two New Faces Make List Following Win over Titans

The Bengals are sitting at 7-4 and look to be in a solid position for a playoff spot after a big road win over the Titans. Here are our Week 13 Bengals player power rankings:

1. Joe Burrow (Last Week: 1) © Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Joe Burrow’s 270 yard, one touchdown performance on Sunday doesn’t stick out much on the stat sheet, but he made key throws and was a huge factor in the Bengals big win over the Titans. He also showed that even without Ja’Marr Chase, he’s still one of the top 5, if not top 3, quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s found success though the air with Trenton Irwin, Hayden Hurst, and Samaje Perine, while also getting big numbers from Tee Higgins. 2. Trey Hendrickson (Last Week: 2) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Hendrickson only managed one quarterback hit on Sunday, but he still brings a ton of pressure for this Bengals defensive line. He’s the Bengals sack leader, and even when he’s not getting home, he’s still applying the pressure needed to hurry a quarterback or disrupt the pocket. 3. Ja’Marr Chase (Last Week: 3) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Even though the Bengals offense has been good without Chase, I think we’ll see a visible difference this week from the very first offensive snap. Chase is an elite play maker, and even if he’s not being targeted, his presence alone will add another level to this offense. He remains No. 3 on this list, and I think we’ll see why when he returns against the Chiefs. 4. Tee Higgins (Last Week: 4) © Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK The Bengals receiver proved he’s not a WR2, but a WR1A with his game against the Titans. He caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown and had some big catches down the stretch to seal the win. With Chase returning this week and Higgins on fire, good luck to opposing secondaries. 5. Sam Hubbard (Last Week: 5) Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Hubbard has been a reliable, consistent defender all season. He picked up a sack against the Titans, and although he’s not known for his pass rushing abilities, he’s had some good moments in that department this year. 6. Mike Hilton (Last Week: NA) Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals slot corner had a huge day against the Titans. He stopped Derrick Henry in the backfield three times and played a big part in shutting down the star running back. Hilton is having a great season and he should have made it on this list sooner. 7. Germaine Pratt (Last Week: 6) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Logan Wilson is still probably the best linebacker on the Bengals' roster, but Pratt is absolutely making a case for that title. He’s been outstanding the last few games and was a key player against the Titans. 8. Logan Wilson (Last Week: 8) Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports Like Pratt, Wilson was another key defender for the Bengals on Sunday stopping the run. He’s been good all season, both in slowing down the run and in coverage. 9. DJ Reader (Last Week: NA) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK In Reader’s second game back from injury he stuffed up the middle and prevented Derrick Henry from finding running lanes. He’s one of the most important players on the Bengals and he proved it against the Titans. It’s likely he’ll get to near the top of this list before the season is over. 10. Evan McPherson (Last Week: 10) © Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK After an impressive performance against the Steelers, McPherson stood out again this week. He went 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 47 yards and made both of his extra point attempts. He was in a bit of a slump weeks ago, but he appears to be back to his usual self.

