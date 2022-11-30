Skip to main content

Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 13: Two New Faces Make List Following Win over Titans

Cincinnati is 7-4 following their win in Tennessee.

The Bengals are sitting at 7-4 and look to be in a solid position for a playoff spot after a big road win over the Titans. Here are our Week 13 Bengals player power rankings: 

1. Joe Burrow (Last Week: 1)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for an opening to pass as they face the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Joe Burrow’s 270 yard, one touchdown performance on Sunday doesn’t stick out much on the stat sheet, but he made key throws and was a huge factor in the Bengals big win over the Titans. He also showed that even without Ja’Marr Chase, he’s still one of the top 5, if not top 3, quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s found success though the air with Trenton Irwin, Hayden Hurst, and Samaje Perine, while also getting big numbers from Tee Higgins.

2. Trey Hendrickson (Last Week: 2)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), center, celebrates a sack with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94), left, and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30), right, in the third quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 37-30. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0095

Hendrickson only managed one quarterback hit on Sunday, but he still brings a ton of pressure for this Bengals defensive line. He’s the Bengals sack leader, and even when he’s not getting home, he’s still applying the pressure needed to hurry a quarterback or disrupt the pocket.

3. Ja’Marr Chase (Last Week: 3)

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Bengals offense has been good without Chase, I think we’ll see a visible difference this week from the very first offensive snap. Chase is an elite play maker, and even if he’s not being targeted, his presence alone will add another level to this offense. He remains No. 3 on this list, and I think we’ll see why when he returns against the Chiefs. 

4. Tee Higgins (Last Week: 4)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs the ball as they face the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Syndication The Tennessean

The Bengals receiver proved he’s not a WR2, but a WR1A with his game against the Titans. He caught seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown and had some big catches down the stretch to seal the win. With Chase returning this week and Higgins on fire, good luck to opposing secondaries.

5. Sam Hubbard (Last Week: 5)

Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Hubbard has been a reliable, consistent defender all season. He picked up a sack against the Titans, and although he’s not known for his pass rushing abilities, he’s had some good moments in that department this year. 

6. Mike Hilton (Last Week: NA)

Nov 27, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals slot corner had a huge day against the Titans. He stopped Derrick Henry in the backfield three times and played a big part in shutting down the star running back. Hilton is having a great season and he should have made it on this list sooner.

7. Germaine Pratt (Last Week: 6)

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrates a tackle for loss in the third quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 37-30. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0083

Logan Wilson is still probably the best linebacker on the Bengals' roster, but Pratt is absolutely making a case for that title. He’s been outstanding the last few games and was a key player against the Titans.

8. Logan Wilson (Last Week: 8)

Aug 4, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) talks with teammates before stretch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Like Pratt, Wilson was another key defender for the Bengals on Sunday stopping the run. He’s been good all season, both in slowing down the run and in coverage.

9. DJ Reader (Last Week: NA)

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a tackle of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22), background, in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Jan 22 Afc Divisional Playoffs

In Reader’s second game back from injury he stuffed up the middle and prevented Derrick Henry from finding running lanes. He’s one of the most important players on the Bengals and he proved it against the Titans. It’s likely he’ll get to near the top of this list before the season is over.

10. Evan McPherson (Last Week: 10)

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

After an impressive performance against the Steelers, McPherson stood out again this week. He went 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 47 yards and made both of his extra point attempts. He was in a bit of a slump weeks ago, but he appears to be back to his usual self.

