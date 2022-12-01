Breaking Down Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Recovery and Probability of Return Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time since he was shut down after suffering a hip injury earlier this season.
There's been plenty of speculation about Chase's injury, but the 22-year-old cleared the air and gave everyone an idea of what he's dealt with over the past seven weeks.
Let's breakdown what we know about his injury—from what happened and when it happened to why he's confident that he'll be the same guy when he gets back on the field.
Initial Injury
Chase suffered a hairline fracture in his hip during the Bengals' Week 6 win over the Saints. He was injured while being tackled in the end zone. Chase caught the 15-yard score, celebrated with the "Stan the Man" dance and finished the game.
"I just hyperextended my leg and somehow it went up to my hip and all of the pressure from my hip and joints collided, which forced them to get a hairline hip fracture," Chase said.
Not only did he finish the game, but he caught the game winning 60-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining. He realized something was wrong a few days later.
"Just thought it was maybe a fluke, something regular," Chase said. "Then I kept playing. I came in Wednesday to lift and couldn't really move, I was too stiff. I told the trainers that I don't really think I should be doing too much cause I can't really move. Later in the week, I did a little preparation for the game, and I felt good at the end of the week, but during the first two days of the week I didn't feel too good. By the time the game [against Atlanta] came, my adrenaline was hyped and I felt good playing."
Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. He followed that up with eight catches for 130 yards and two more scores against the Falcons. Unfortunately, he re-aggravated his hip injury late in the second quarter during the win over Atlanta.
"I felt it pop and couldn't really walk, so I sat down," Chase said. "I don't know what's wrong with me. My adrenaline was going and I just didn't want to come, so I just stayed in."
When did he realize he was dealing with a hairline fracture?
"After the Falcons game, when I went to the radiologist and got everything taken care of."
Watch the Bengals all season long with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.
Extent of Injury and Recovery
While Chase did suffer a hairline fracture, he isn't dealing with a torn labrum.
"I was getting two different sides of it, but it wasn't torn," he said.
Does that quote mean doctors were split on the extent of the injury? Maybe, especially considering they didn't find the fracture until after the Atlanta game.
Chase says his hip "tried" to pop out of socket, but it didn't, which was obviously a good thing.
His recovery might've been a college kid's dream. He spent most of his time at home playing Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto.
"Boring, pretty boring. For the most part I've been at home, streaming and playing games," Chase said. "Then you know I finally started getting back into the facility, I was happy to see guys, happy to just get up and get out the house. It just made me realize I can't nothing for granted. I can't take everything in front of me for granted from now on."
Chase was told to use crutches for four weeks, which allowed his hip to heal properly. He planned on playing in Week 12 against the Titans, but didn't feel comfortable after just a few limited practices.
"I told Zac, I told him I didn't feel too comfortable yet. I wanted to give myself another week of preparation for the next game if I had a chance to," Chase said. "I didn't want to come back, I didn't know if that was too early, too fast, so I just told Zac I want to worry about long term and we all on the same page with the staff and the trainers too, so they were all on the same page with me, just making sure long-term wise that I'm handling everything the right way."
The Return
Chase practiced again on Wednesday, which bodes well for his chances of playing on Sunday against the Chiefs.
"I'm expecting to take some reps [on Sunday]," Chase said. "Feel great. I don't have no pains, no feelings right now in nothing I'm doing or I wouldn't be practicing at all.
"I feel good man, I'm here at practice and I'm smiling. I feel good."
Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. He's returning at the right time, with the Bengals facing multiple contenders over the final six weeks, including the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens.
He's confident he can be the same guy, even though he hasn't played since Oct. 23.
"I don't think I can be stopped if I'm being honest," Chase said. "I'm out there playing football, playing my game. So when I'm in a rhythm, on a roll ... the timing is there, and I'm just playing football."
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Ja'Marr Chase on Return: "I Don't Think I Can Be Stopped"
Film Room: How Tee Higgins Showed Bengals and Rest of NFL That He's A No. 1 WR
Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans
Ravens Lose To Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins For Go-Ahead Touchdown, Bengals Lead Titans 20-13
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase
Read More
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans
Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans
Myles Jack, George Pickens Not Fined By NFL For Hits Against Bengals
Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip
Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like
NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate
Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers
Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi
Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast