Breaking Down Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Recovery and Probability of Return Against Chiefs

Chase suffered a hairline fracture in his hip during the Bengals' Week 6 win over the Saints. He was injured while being tackled in the end zone. Chase caught the 15-yard score, celebrated with the "Stan the Man" dance and finished the game.

"I just hyperextended my leg and somehow it went up to my hip and all of the pressure from my hip and joints collided, which forced them to get a hairline hip fracture," Chase said.

Not only did he finish the game, but he caught the game winning 60-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining. He realized something was wrong a few days later.

"Just thought it was maybe a fluke, something regular," Chase said. "Then I kept playing. I came in Wednesday to lift and couldn't really move, I was too stiff. I told the trainers that I don't really think I should be doing too much cause I can't really move. Later in the week, I did a little preparation for the game, and I felt good at the end of the week, but during the first two days of the week I didn't feel too good. By the time the game [against Atlanta] came, my adrenaline was hyped and I felt good playing."

Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. He followed that up with eight catches for 130 yards and two more scores against the Falcons. Unfortunately, he re-aggravated his hip injury late in the second quarter during the win over Atlanta.

"I felt it pop and couldn't really walk, so I sat down," Chase said. "I don't know what's wrong with me. My adrenaline was going and I just didn't want to come, so I just stayed in."

When did he realize he was dealing with a hairline fracture?

"After the Falcons game, when I went to the radiologist and got everything taken care of."

