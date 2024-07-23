Cincinnati Bengals Not Expected to Add Veteran Cornerback in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on adding a veteran cornerback anytime soon. It may have been a major topic for most of the offseason, but Cincinnati is rolling with DJ Turner II, Dax Hill and other young defenders.
"Are we going to sign a veteran? No, probably not. I like what we’ve got there," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Monday. "We've got young guys that can run and cover who have a lot of upside to them. We've got some new guys working in there and it will be exciting to see how they do. Do I feel like we have an immediate need for a veteran to make our team? No. Maybe if our numbers are down and we need some help at camp, but as we go we'll determine that. I feel good about it. We've got a pretty good mix of veterans, guys coming into their own, and some young guys. We'll see how it comes together, but we've got some pretty good athletes that can run and cover and hit."
At this stage of the offseason, it's reasonable to take a "wait-and-see" approach with the young guys.
In a perfect world, Hill and Turner would push each other and one of them would become a quality starting cornerback this season.
It'll be interesting to see how long of a least the Bengals give the young cornerbacks. Young players are going to make mistakes. Will they make a move if both have issues during training camp?
It remains to be seen, but the plan [at least for now] is to stand pat and see how they come together over the next few weeks.
Watch Duke Tobin's comments about the cornerback room, Joe Burrow, Amarius Mims, Ja'Marr Chase and more here.
