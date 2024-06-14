All Bengals

PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team

Cincinnati would love to see these second-year talents pop.

Russ Heltman

Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) returns the kick off against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) returns the kick off against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — PFF's Gordon McGuinness dropped his top breakout candidates for the 2024 NFL season and had two Bengals on his list: RB Chase Brown and safety Jordan Battle.

Brown has a clear path to more playing time as the complementary back to Zack Moss.

"With Joe Mixon having been traded to the Houston Texans, Brown can carve out a bigger role for himself in the Bengals' offense in 2024, even after the team added Zack Moss in free agency," McGuinness wrote. "Brown proved himself to be an effective receiver out of the backfield down the stretch in his rookie season, with 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown from Week 14 through the end of the year."

Battle was arguably the best rookie safety in the NFL last season.

"Battle finished his rookie campaign with an 81.3 PFF run-defense grade and a 76.4 PFF coverage grade, ranking 13th and tied for 17th, respectively, among safeties in 2023," McGuinness wrote.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+