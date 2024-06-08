Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
CINCINNATI — Sheldon Rankins is an experienced veteran at this point in his NFL career. He knows when he needs to get more work in early or let his body rest until mandatory periods begin.
Coming to a new team in Cincinnati, the 30-year-old defenisve lineman felt it was important to be on the field for OTAs.
"Absolutely," Rankins said about coming back to get comfortable. "I wanted to make sure I got back out here, got accustomed to hearing how things are gonna be called the speed at which we line up and the little nuances that may be different from some things I've done in the past, and getting accustomed to those so that way when training camp gets here, that stuff's already out of the way. And now I can just line up and play football and be the guy that I know I am."
Rankins is ready to showcase his full skillset as he gets more and more comfortable with Lou Anarumo's playbook. The big fella only posted a 62.7 PFF grade last season but did notch a career-high 74.7 pass-rush grade with 42 QB pressures (most since 2018).
"Obviously, it's different from what I've done in the last few years," Rankins said about the playbook. "But if you go back to my time in New Orleans, it's similar to some things we were doing down there so not something that's totally new, just something I haven't done for a few years. But once I get in the meeting room, like I have these past couple of days with the guys, with the coaches, and hearing how they break it down hearing how they say things, understand the terminology, understanding how things are gonna flow once we're out there. It's coming back to me fast."
