Four Players Playing in Super Bowl LV That the Bengals Could Sign in Free Agency

These veterans could be on the Bengals' radar

The Bengals are one of 30 teams that will be watching Super Bowl LV from home.

The Chiefs are looking for their second-straight championship. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are looking for their first Super Bowl win in 18 years.

There are plenty of key players on both teams that are scheduled to be free agents this offseason.

The Bengals could ultimately target one or more veterans on the Chiefs and Bucs' respective rosters.

Here are four players that could be on the Bengals’ radar when free agency opens next month.

Shaq Barrett

The linebacker almost found himself in stripes two years ago before the Bengals pulled the contract due to a shoulder issue.

“I thought Cincinnati would have been the right move for me,” Barrett said this week. “They offered me [a] two-year contract and then my agent was sure he could get me up a little bit more than what they offered, so it would have been the most money I’d ever made with the most security. And that’s all I wanted was security and stability for my family. It was a gut shot once they pulled the contract offer, but I didn’t hear from anybody else about anything from the teams I visited about any shoulder injury because I never had a shoulder injury.”

The 28-year-old went on to sign a one-year, $4 million contract with Tampa Bay. He recorded 19.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He made $15.8 million this season while playing on the franchise tag.

Barrett has eleven sacks this season, including three in the NFC Championship game against Green Bay.

The former undrafted free agent out of Colorado State has established himself as one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the NFL over the past two years.

Cincinnati finished last in the NFL with 17 sacks this season.

Carl Lawson will remain the team’s priority, but there's no reason why the Bengals wouldn't have Barrett on their list of players to target in free agency.

Will he be interested after what happened in 2019? That's a question only he can answer.

Bashaud Breeland

In the past two seasons, Breeland’s overall grade of 82.2 ranks him third among all outside cornerbacks playing at least 15 or more snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Breeland has had his fair shares of ups and downs in Kansas City, including starting the 2020 season with a 4-game suspension due to violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

“I was disappointed in myself for allowing my team to be there without me,” Breeland said. “But really seeing what they were doing, it really cheered me up at the same time.”

Upon return from his suspension, Breeland started eleven games. He recorded two interceptions, nine passes defended and 38 tackles.

He has 14 career interceptions with 81 passes defended.

Like Lawson, William Jackson III is expected to be the Bengals’ priority in the secondary, but that won't stop them from looking at other cornerbacks with Mackensie Alexander and LeShaun Sims hitting free agency.

Breeland will be looking for a pay raise after signing back-to-back one-year deals with the Chiefs ($2 million in 2019, $3 million in 2020). He could be an option for the Bengals, especially if they're unable to re-sign Jackson.

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson is one of the many speedy wide receivers on the Chiefs' roster.

He finished third on the Chiefs with 45 catches this season. He has 120 catches for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

The spotlight doesn’t shine on Robinson, but he has been a key contributor and hasn’t missed a game in his career.

A.J. Green, John Ross, Mike Thomas, and Alex Erickson are all expected to become free agents. The Bengals will likely address receiver in the draft, but that won't stop them from signing a veteran.

Robinson was on the COVID-19/Reserve List this week, but was officially cleared to play on Friday.

Sammy Watkins

The former first-round pick only appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs this season, finishing with 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns. Watkins has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the years, but he's an explosive player when he's on the field.

He's one of the many veterans that could ultimately sign a one-year deal this offseason in hopes of re-establishing his value, before testing the free agent waters again in 2022.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor worked with Watkins in 2017 when he was the Rams assistant wide receivers coach.

Watkins, who will be 28-years-old in June, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a calf injury, but he's expected to play. If Taylor enjoyed coaching Watkins in 2017, then there's no reason why the Bengals won't kick the tires on him this offseason.

-----

You May Also Like:

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook