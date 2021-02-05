NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Analyst Expects A.J. Green to Sign With a Super Bowl Contender This Offseason

Green spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Cincinnati
A.J. Green has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in Cincinnati with the Bengals. That's expected to change next month when the seven-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. 

The 32-year-old played all 16 games in 2020, but struggled for much of the season. Green finished with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He never looked comfortable in Zac Taylor's offense, but he did show flashes of his old self. 

Those moments could be enough for him to land on one of the NFL's best teams this offseason. 

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes Green will sign a one-year, $4 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

"He'll have to take a massive pay cut from his $18 million franchise-tag figure," Barnwell wrote. "I think Green can still play, and I wonder whether there's a surprising fit. The Chiefs are going to move on from Sammy Watkins after his contract expires, and Mecole Hardman isn't a like-for-like replacement. Green could be a relatively low-cost replacement for Watkins and chase a ring before he retires."

Green isn't even thinking about retirement at this stage of his career. Linking up with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill in Kansas City would be great for him. He'd see plenty of single coverage and get chance to compliment some of the NFL's most dynamic weapons. 

The Packers, Seahawks and Rams could also make a run at Green. He has a relationship with Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles will be looking to boost their wide receiver corps this offseason. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) smile as they walk off the field following the 33-25 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
