Skip to main content

Andrew Whitworth Praises Jonah Williams: 'Walk in the Park for Jonah!'

The Bengals legend praised the current left tackle on Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Andrew Whitworth is one of the best offensive linemen in Bengals' history. 

The former All-Pro retired this offseason, which means he has more time to react to the football he sees during training camp. 

The former Bengals and Rams star praised left tackle Jonah Williams after seeing a clip of him blocking Joseph Ossai in a 1-on-1 drill. 

"Walk in the park for Jonah!," Whitworth tweeted. "Slow it down and Watch how well he mirrors the feet of rusher! Each step gets down in rhythm with the rush!"

Whitworth spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Los Angeles in 2017. The Bengals took Williams with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft hoping that he could fill the void that Whitworth left behind. 

Williams has certainly flashed his potential and could be even better this season. Check out Whitworth's tweet below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs a route during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0020
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Cornerbacks Face Wide Receivers in 1-on-1s For First Time

By James Rapien4 hours ago
USATSI_18803009_168390307_lowres
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Clips of Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Hayden Hurst And Others From Bengals Practice

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja Marr Chase (1) warm up during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0065
AllBengals Insiders+

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Joe Burrow's Return to Bengals' Facilities

By James Rapien9 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs into the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) runs behind him during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 654
AllBengals Insiders+

Running Back Position Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way With Plenty of Talent Behind Him

By Mike Santagata14 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), who is recovering from appendicitis, uses a golf cart to get around during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Joe Burrow Back at Facility, Alex Cappa's Good News and More Training Camp Notes

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks toward the sideline during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0032
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Practice Clips of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Other Bengals

By James RapienAug 1, 2022 9:36 PM EDT
Joe Burrow
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Camp Quick Hits: Burrow Returns to Facility, Chase Dominates and OL Battle Continues

By James RapienAug 1, 2022 4:47 PM EDT