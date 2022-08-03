Andrew Whitworth Praises Jonah Williams: 'Walk in the Park for Jonah!'

CINCINNATI — Andrew Whitworth is one of the best offensive linemen in Bengals' history.

The former All-Pro retired this offseason, which means he has more time to react to the football he sees during training camp.

The former Bengals and Rams star praised left tackle Jonah Williams after seeing a clip of him blocking Joseph Ossai in a 1-on-1 drill.

"Walk in the park for Jonah!," Whitworth tweeted. "Slow it down and Watch how well he mirrors the feet of rusher! Each step gets down in rhythm with the rush!"

Whitworth spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Los Angeles in 2017. The Bengals took Williams with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft hoping that he could fill the void that Whitworth left behind.

Williams has certainly flashed his potential and could be even better this season. Check out Whitworth's tweet below.

