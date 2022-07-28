Three Observations From Bengals' First Training Camp Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals kicked off training camp without star quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was released from the hospital after undergoing an appendectomy on Tuesday.

He's expected to return to the team in the near future and should miss more than a week or two of practice.

Here are three observations from day one:

Stan The Man © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Stanley Morgan Jr. put on a show on Wednesday. The fourth-year pro had three contested catches during 7-on-7 drills. He showed off his strong hands, his route running and his athleticism. He entered camp as the favorite for the fourth wide receiver spot. He helped his case on Wednesday. Watch More Highlights From Monday's Practice Here Leaner Huber © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Veteran punter Kevin Huber was in noticeably better shape on Wednesday than he was during the 2021 campaign. The 37-year-old has to beat out Drue Chrisman for the starting punter job. Huber has had a stellar career and clearly he put the effort in this offseason to show up in great shape. Time will tell if he'll win the job, but he's off to a good start. It's worth noting that both Huber and Chrisman held on three field goals apiece at the end of practice. Evan McPherson made all six attempts. Getting Healthy Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Guys like Logan Wilson, Tee Higgins and Alex Cappa all participated in practice on Wednesday. They didn't go through team drills, but that's because Zac Taylor wants to be cautious with his guys. Higgins looked like his old self. He ran well and had no problem extending his shoulder and making tough catches away from his body. It's a good sign that all three players were on the field. Hakeem Adeniji took Cappa's place in team drills at right guard. Isaiah Prince lined up at right tackle with La'el Collins nursing a back injury. Joseph Ossai was also practicing on Wednesday. The second-year defensive end also got some extra work in with the sleds after practice. Check out a video of it below.

