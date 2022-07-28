Skip to main content

Three Observations From Bengals' First Training Camp Practice

Bengals training camp is officially underway.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals kicked off training camp without star quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday. 

The 25-year-old was released from the hospital after undergoing an appendectomy on Tuesday. 

He's expected to return to the team in the near future and should miss more than a week or two of practice. 

Here are three observations from day one:

Stan The Man

Stanley Morgan Jr.

Stanley Morgan Jr. put on a show on Wednesday. The fourth-year pro had three contested catches during 7-on-7 drills. He showed off his strong hands, his route running and his athleticism. 

He entered camp as the favorite for the fourth wide receiver spot. He helped his case on Wednesday. 

Watch More Highlights From Monday's Practice Here

Leaner Huber

Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) gets loose before practice during the first day of preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Veteran punter Kevin Huber was in noticeably better shape on Wednesday than he was during the 2021 campaign. 

The 37-year-old has to beat out Drue Chrisman for the starting punter job. 

Huber has had a stellar career and clearly he put the effort in this offseason to show up in great shape. Time will tell if he'll win the job, but he's off to a good start. 

It's worth noting that both Huber and Chrisman held on three field goals apiece at the end of practice. Evan McPherson made all six attempts. 

Getting Healthy

Jul 27, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) runs a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Guys like Logan Wilson, Tee Higgins and Alex Cappa all participated in practice on Wednesday. They didn't go through team drills, but that's because Zac Taylor wants to be cautious with his guys. 

Higgins looked like his old self. He ran well and had no problem extending his shoulder and making tough catches away from his body. It's a good sign that all three players were on the field. 

Hakeem Adeniji took Cappa's place in team drills at right guard. Isaiah Prince lined up at right tackle with La'el Collins nursing a back injury. 

Joseph Ossai was also practicing on Wednesday. The second-year defensive end also got some extra work in with the sleds after practice. Check out a video of it below. 

For more on the Bengals, check out the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins Training Camp 2022
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Clips of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Other Bengals From Day One of Training Camp

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor during an official review in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow

By James Rapien10 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant to Coaching Staff For 2022 Season

By James Rapien11 hours ago
Alex Cappa
News

Bengals Get Good News About Alex Cappa and Samaje Perine

By James Rapien11 hours ago
Drew plitt
News

Bengals Sign Familiar Face With Joe Burrow Out Due to Appendectomy

By James Rapien12 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Things to Look For on Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Surgery, Color Rush Uniforms and Special Teams Battles

By James Rapien16 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0052
News

Joe Burrow Undergoing Minor Surgery With Training Camp Set to Start Wednesday

By James RapienJul 26, 2022 1:14 PM EDT