Mike Brown Discusses Potential Paul Brown Stadium Naming Rights Deal

CINCINNATI — Bengals owner Mike Brown met with the media on Monday afternoon.

He discussed the upcoming season, Joe Burrow, Super Bowl LVI and so much more.

Brown was also asked about a recent report from the Cincinnati Enquirer that the Bengals were in negotiations to add a naming rights sponsor to Paul Brown Stadium prior to the start of the 2022 campaign.

"Well for me, of course, my father’s name has been up there and I think deservedly so. This is a move that I do think he would have agreed to," Brown said. "He was always for what’s best for the football team. It’s a time now where we need a revenue stream that will help us as do such things as build the indoor facility. It’ll help us perhaps handle the cap a little bit easier. We’re a small-market team. We need the revenue streams that we can obtain. The fact that about 30 teams have naming rights and a revenue stream from that and they have more revenue than we do to begin with. We have to do some things just to keep up. I don’t have anything to say about it as to what, when or how. When it comes time for an announcement, we’ll make an announcement."

Brown didn't say whether or not "Paul Brown" would still be part of the stadium name.

The 86-year-old clearly understands the significance and the importance of the Bengals generating more revenue. It could help with an indoor facility, cash flow and their ability to pay some of their best players, including star quarterback Joe Burrow.

