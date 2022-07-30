Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Boots 65-Yarder in Bengals' Back Together Saturday Practice

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow might not have been in attendance as he continues to recovery from an appendectomy, but another Joe stole the show on Back Together Saturday.

Joe Mixon delivered a simple, but effective pre-practice speech in front of a huge crowd at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday.

"We're looking to run that thing back all the way to the Super Bowl and we're gonna win it!" Mixon exclaimed.

The star running back put on a show after addressing the crowd.

Mixon had a dazzling one-handed catch. He also had multiple runs to the end zone.

"He’s really done a great job," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He always comes back in great shape. The way he moves and you can already feel his power even without the pads on."

Mixon might've stolen the show, but Evan McPherson had the grand finale. He ended practice by making a 65-yard field goal. Cal Adomitis was the long snapper and Kevin Huber was the holder.

"We definitely planned it to give a show to the fans in attendance that it's actually possible," McPherson said. "On a nice warm day like that the ball's compressing really well and I just hit that ball pretty well."

It looked like the kick would've been good from 70 yards or more.

“Today was fairly impressive is how I would phrase it," Taylor said with a smile. "65 yards is no easy task, and it looked like he had a couple more yards behind it."

Watch video of McPherson's kick here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok