Skip to main content

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Boots 65-Yarder in Bengals' Back Together Saturday Practice

The Bengals had 28,283 fans in attendance on Saturday.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow might not have been in attendance as he continues to recovery from an appendectomy, but another Joe stole the show on Back Together Saturday. 

Joe Mixon delivered a simple, but effective pre-practice speech in front of a huge crowd at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday. 

"We're looking to run that thing back all the way to the Super Bowl and we're gonna win it!" Mixon exclaimed. 

The star running back put on a show after addressing the crowd. 

Mixon had a dazzling one-handed catch. He also had multiple runs to the end zone. 

"He’s really done a great job," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He always comes back in great shape. The way he moves and you can already feel his power even without the pads on."

Mixon might've stolen the show, but Evan McPherson had the grand finale. He ended practice by making a 65-yard field goal. Cal Adomitis was the long snapper and Kevin Huber was the holder. 

"We definitely planned it to give a show to the fans in attendance that it's actually possible," McPherson said. "On a nice warm day like that the ball's compressing really well and I just hit that ball pretty well."

It looked like the kick would've been good from 70 yards or more.

“Today was fairly impressive is how I would phrase it," Taylor said with a smile. "65 yards is no easy task, and it looked like he had a couple more yards behind it." 

Watch video of McPherson's kick here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) takes a drink of water during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 652
News

Watch: Evan McPherson Kicks 65-Yard Field Goal at Bengals Practice

By James Rapien3 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0046
News

Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after a carry in the first quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 0874
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Mixon Reflects on Final Moments of Super Bowl LVI: 'I Know I Would've Been Able to Help'

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0014
AllBengals Insiders+

Training Camp Report: Offensive Line Shuffle, a Big Crowd and Injuries

By James RapienJul 29, 2022 6:20 PM EDT
La'el Collins
News

Bengals Star Tackle La'el Collins Shares Update About Back Injury

By James RapienJul 29, 2022 1:11 PM EDT
Jan 19, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; West head coach Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings being interviewed after the game against the East at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

Adam Zimmer's Role on Zac Taylor's Coaching Staff Revealed

By James RapienJul 29, 2022 9:54 AM EDT
Ja'Marr Chase, Eli Apple
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Training Camp: Quick Hits From Thursday's Practice

By James RapienJul 28, 2022 10:38 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0049
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Clips of Chase, Hurst, Bell and Others From Thursday's Bengals Practice

By James RapienJul 28, 2022 4:57 PM EDT