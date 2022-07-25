Skip to main content

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Cincinnati added three players with training camp looming.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis, defensive end Raymond Johnson III and linebacker Tegray Scales on Monday afternoon. 

Davis originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played in the USFL earlier this year, finishing with 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games with Houston. 

Johnson is a second-year player out of Georgia Southern. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last season, finishing with four tackles and one sack in 15 games.  

Scales is a Cincinnati native. He's spent time with the Rams, Colts, Buccaneers and Steelers. He also had a short stint on the Bengals' practice squad last season. 

He's appeared in five career games (all with Pittsburgh). 

The Bengals have 90 players on their roster following their flurry of moves. Their first training camp practice is Wednesday. 

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

July 24, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals team owner Mike Brown thanks guests for attending during Bengals media day at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
Mike Brown Discusses Potential Paul Brown Stadium Naming Rights Deal

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (66) wait their turn for a drill during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0097
Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins' Status Ahead of Training Camp

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Jan 19, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; West head coach Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings being interviewed after the game against the East at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Adam Zimmer Returning to Bengals, Will Join Zac Taylor's Coaching Staff

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0052
NFL Analyst and Trainer Thinks Joe Burrow Will Take Another Step This Season

By James Rapien9 hours ago
Alex Cappa
Podcast: What to Make of La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Rest of Bengals' Injuries

By James Rapien10 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Houston Gamblers defensive lineman Chris Odom (93) celebrates after the final opportunity for the Michigan Panthers in the fourth quarter at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bengals to Workout USFL Defensive Player of the Year

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0046
Look: Joe Burrow and Other Bengals Begin Pre-Training Camp Workouts

By James RapienJul 24, 2022 12:09 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (66) wait their turn for a drill during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0097
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Involving La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Others Ahead of Training Camp

By James RapienJul 23, 2022 4:07 PM EDT