Cincinnati Bengals Roster Projection: Multiple Undrafted Rookies Make Team

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to continue their success this season after making it all the way to Super Bowl LVI in February.

Cincinnati has a more talented, deeper roster than they had a year ago, but their roster isn't perfect. Multiple undrafted rookies could push for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Check out our pre-training camp roster prediction below.

Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen

Analysis: Allen has the trust of Burrow and the coaching staff. He's making the team.

Running Backs (3): Joe Mixon, Chris Evans, Samaje Perine

Analysis: Perine may fall to the No. 3 back at some point this season, but he's still a capable special teams player and ideal backup behind Mixon.



Tight Ends (3): Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample, Thaddeus Moss

Analysis: Hurst and Sample are locks. Moss' rapport with Burrow should help him in his quest to make the final roster.



Offensive Line (11): Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Ted Carras, Alex Cappa, La'el Collins, Cordell Volson, Isaiah Prince, D'Ante Smith, Hakeem Adeniji, Ben Brown, Trey Hill

Analysis: Brown making the team will surprise some, but he's healthy and capable of being Karras' backup this season. He may have to beat out Hill for one of the final roster spots.



Wide Receivers (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Mike Thomas, Stanley Morgan Jr., Kwamie Lassiter II

Analysis: Lassiter is an undrafted rookie, but he could certainly beat out Trent Taylor for the last wide receiver spot. Don't be shocked if the Bengals add a receiver between now and the start of the season.

Defense

Safety (4): Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill, Tycen Anderson

Analysis: Brandon Wilson is the odd man out. Cincinnati drafted Hill and Anderson. Evans is capable of returning kicks, which makes Wilson a cut candidate.

Cornerback (6): Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers, Jalen Davis

Analysis: Barring something unforeseen, these six guys will make the team. Flowers and Davis showed they were capable when called upon last season.

Linebacker (5): Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie

Analysis: The first four guys on this list are locks. Bachie played well last season before suffering a torn ACL.

Defensive Line (10): Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, DJ Reader, Cam Sample, Khalid Kareem, Zachary Carter, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, Tyler Shelvin

Analysis: The Bengals are banking on Joseph Ossai to bolster their pass rush this season. Shelvin could be a cut candidate, but the former fourth round pick just makes the cut.

Special teams (3)

Kicker: Evan McPherson

Punter: Kevin Huber

Long Snapper: Clark Harris

Analysis: Harris and Huber will have to beat out Cal Adomitis and Drue Chrisman. Harris is still playing at a high level and Huber struggled at the end of last season, but it's hard to bet against the two veterans, especially considering their rapport on the field goal unit.

