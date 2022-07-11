The Bengals star is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is a top five quarterback in the NFL according to league executives, coaches and players.

The 25-year-old is fifth in ESPN's rankings. They surveyed more than 50 different executives, scouts, coaches and players during the process.

Burrow was ranked has high as No. 2. At least one person didn't have him in their top 10.

"I hate to compare anybody to Brady, but he might be the closest thing," a veteran NFL offensive coach told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "What, did he take nine sacks in that playoff game [against Tennessee]? Didn't flinch. Hung in there. He's just got a toughness about him and the ability to think through a game."

Aaron Rodgers was first on the list, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Brady.

Burrow was ranked ahead of Matthew Stafford (6th), Justin Herbert (7th) and Russell Wilson (8th).

"On the plays where you have to hang in the pocket and you know you have to wait that extra split-second to get the ball on time, knowing you'll probably take a hit, he'll (Burrow) stand in there and wait," the coach told Fowler. "And teammates love him for that, I promise you."



Burrow was an honorable mention on last year's list. Now he's considered one of the five best quarterbacks on the planet.

Check out the complete rankings here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Watch: Stanley Morgan Jr. Mic'd Up During OTAs

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok