Watch: Bengals Fan Releases 'The Joe Burrow Anthem'

The video was shot in downtown Cincinnati
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the most popular players in the NFL. His national title run with LSU in 2019, followed by a stellar start to his rookie season in Cincinnati helped him become one of the games biggest stars. 

Popular YouTuber Rohan TV is a huge Bengals fan. He created, edited and produced "The Joe Burrow Anthem." It was filmed in downtown Cincinnati. 

Watch the music video below. 

*Warning: The Song Does Contain Explicit Language* 

News

