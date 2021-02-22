Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Plenty of people have praised Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for his performance during his rookie season.

The 24-year-old played at a high level for most of 2020, before his first NFL season came to an ugly end in November when he suffered a season-ending left knee injury against Washington.

Burrow completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games.

He didn't finish season, but he gave fans and teammates a glimpse of what the future could look like at Paul Brown Stadium.

It didn't take long for Bengals offensive lineman Billy Price to realize that Burrow was the real deal.

"First game [against the] L.A. Chargers we're going five-wide and he's throwing that ball around like it's backyard football," Price said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "Xavier (Su'a-Filo) had an unfortunate injury and Joe's running five-wide against an NFL defense, really an NFL defense. He's just making decisions real quick and easy. You could see his brain moving around, I mean it was his first game as an NFL player. That was a special moment for me just to kinda see him be able to do those things."

Burrow led the Bengals on a 14-play, 84-yard drive in the closing minutes against the Chargers. He threw the game-winning touchdown to A.J. Green, but the veteran receiver was called for pass interference.

With just seven seconds on the clock, head coach Zac Taylor opted to attempt a potential game-tying field goal, but Randy Bullock missed it and the Bengals lost 16-13.

That final drive was all Price needed to see from Burrow. He went on to put the Bengals in position to win multiple games that they would ultimately lose. Cincinnati finished 4-11-1 in 2020, but people believe Burrow can help turn things around in the near future.

"Joe's got some swagger. Everybody knows it. Everybody knows that kid is calm. He's collected back there and he is Houdini," Price said. "I was just watching the clip against Tennessee last night of him just ducking and diving and just missing—all of a sudden he dumps it off to Tee Higgins next thing you know [it's a] 20+ yard gain. And that explosiveness is something that makes it very difficult to defend as you see people try to defend Lamar Jackson. Having that explosiveness, that elusiveness. Joe is a very, very, very special athlete and I'm glad that he's behind me and we're protecting him."

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire interview with Price below.

