PFF Projects A.J. Green to Sign With a Bengals' Division Rival

A.J. Green has probably taken his last snap as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 32-year-old wide receiver will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career next month.

Green struggled in 2020, but he did appear in all 16 games. The seven-time Pro Bowler is probably hoping a change of scenery helps him get back to his old form.

Pro Football Focus believes Baltimore will pursue Green this offseason. They have him signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Ravens.

“Age and injury have likely robbed us of the player who was once one of the most dominant receivers in the game, but A.J. Green can still be a useful part of a team’s receiving corps, and he showed that at times for the Bengals in 2020," PFF noted. "The last time Green played more than 1,000 snaps in a season was back in 2015, with 2018 and 2019 featuring major injuries costing him most or all of each year. At 32 years old, the chances of him rediscovering his lost step are minimal, so his role now becomes one of savvy and skills at the catch point. He has always had solid hands, with five or fewer dropped passes every year since 2013, but contested catches are a low-percentage play for even the best in the league, so Green’s role is not nearly as attractive as it once was."

The Ravens desperately need help at wide receiver and putting Green with a playmaker like Lamar Jackson could help revive his career.

Oddly enough, Green could thrive in an offense that relies on Jackson's ability to extend plays and make throws on the run. Baltimore already has a speedster in Hollywood Brown.

As painful as it would be to see Green in a Ravens uniform, there's a chance that he could help their offense in a big way.

Other contenders for Green's services include the Chiefs, Packers, Falcons and Rams.

