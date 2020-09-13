Randy Bullock misses game-tying kick in closing seconds in Bengals 16-13 loss to Chargers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals put themselves in position for the potential game winning score against the Chargers on Sunday, but they came up short.

Randy Bullock missed a 32-yard field goal with two seconds left and Los Angeles escaped with a 16-13 win.

The Bengals led for most of the game. The Chargers took their first lead on Michael Badgley's 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. That ended up being the game winner.

Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on an 84-yard drive in the final minutes. The Bengals got down to the Chargers' 3-yard line before things fell apart.

First, wide receiver A.J. Green was called for offensive pass interference on what would've been the game-winning touchdown. Then, Bullock missed the game-tying field goal.

Green disagreed with the pass interference call. He thought it should've been the game winning touchdown.

"It was definitely the winning touchdown," Green said after the game. "He [Casey Hayward Jr.] was clamping on me after five yards."

Burrow completed 7-of-10 passes on the Bengals' final drive.

The Bengals defense carried them to a 13-6 lead after three quarters. Two fourth quarter turnovers gave the Chargers the momentum going into the final minutes.

"We didn't put them away when we had the opportunity to in the third quarter," head coach Zac Taylor said. "[Turnovers] Killed us."

Joe Mixon fumbled in the fourth quarter, which led to the Chargers game-winning field goal. It was the first time he fumbled in a game since 2017, which was his rookie season.

Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 193 yards and one interception. He completed seven of his final 10 passes.

Offensive Line

The Bengals offensive line struggled for most of the game. All-Pro defensive end Joey Bosa made things tough on Burrow. The Chargers finished with three sacks and applied pressure to the rookie signal-caller all game long.

First Touchdown

Burrow got the Bengals on the board with a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It gave them a 7-0 lead.

Injuries

Bengals right guard Xavier Su'a-Filo suffered a left ankle injury in the second half and didn't return. Billy Price took his spot on the offensive line.

Prized free agent D.J. Reader had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter, but he avoided serious injury. He was just dealing with muscle cramps and returned to the game.

Up Next

The Bengals have a quick turnaround. They play the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.