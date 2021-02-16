Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell

The Bengals hold the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have the chance to select a huge piece to their franchise moving forward.

Oregon tackle Penei Sewell will probably be the top player on the Bengals' board and is a no-brainer selection if he's available.

Regarded by many as a generational talent at the offensive tackle position, Sewell quickly locked down the left tackle spot at Oregon, becoming an All-American and earning multiple awards in just two seasons with the Ducks.

Sewell didn’t allow a sack in all 13 games during his Sophomore campaign. He went nine games without allowing a pressure. He was likely the most dominant offensive lineman in college football.

He opted out of the 2020 season and began preparing for the NFL Draft.

Although arguments could be made for Rashawn Slater and Christian Darrisaw, Sewell appears to be the best offensive lineman in the draft. Based on this quarterback class, there’s a chance teams picking in front of the Bengals will pass on Sewell, which could clear a path for the star offensive lineman to fall to Cincinnati. If the Bengals are on the clock and Sewell is available, he should absolutely be the pick.

Measurables: 6-6, 330 pounds

Strengths: Sewell possesses good athleticism, strength, quickness, and football IQ. He’s physical as a run blocker and is very dominant as a pass blocker. He does a great job of staying square against defenders and rarely loses balance or gets moved. Against stunts and blitzes, Sewell is quick to find work and take care of the nearest defender. Some of his most impressive snaps show off how well he moves for an offensive lineman.

Weaknesses: It’s hard to find weaknesses in Sewell’s game. Sometimes his hand placement can cause him trouble, but even that is a rare occurrence. Of course some parts of his game are better than others, but there isn’t anything in particular he struggles with.

Obviously opting out is a negative, but he's still just 20-years-old and has plenty of time to develop.

Overall, Sewell to the Bengals seems like a match made in heaven. Cincinnati needs new offensive linemen to protect Joe Burrow. Having a player like Sewell fall to them could be a dream scenario for the Bengals. After hiring Frank Pollack, the organization should look to free agency to add a veteran guard like Joe Thuney. If they do that and take Sewell with the fifth pick, then the Bengals should be much better in the trenches next season.

Prospect Grade: 9.4/10

Watch some of his highlights below.

