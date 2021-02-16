J.J. Watt is 'Seriously Considering' Signing With Cleveland Browns

J.J. Watt could end up in the AFC North

The Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt last week.

The five-time All-Pro is "seriously considering" signing with the Cleveland Browns according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"They have a lot of what he (Watt) wants," Cabot wrote on Tuesday. "The two biggest things? Money and a potential Super Bowl. What’s more, they have a strong supporting cast and a positive environment. Check, check, check, and check."

Watt wants to join a contender, but he also wants to sign a market deal. The Browns have money to spend following an 11-5 season. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh in the playoffs, before ultimately falling to Kansas City 22-17 in the AFC Divisional Round.

This isn't the first time the Browns have tried to lure a high-end pass rusher to Cleveland. They were in hot pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney last offseason. He ultimately signed with the Titans.

Cleveland is hoping for a different result this time.

"Supporting cast and team culture are also two high priorities for Watt," Cabot noted. "They wasted no time in dialing up Watt’s reps on Friday, and they can make a competitive offer and compelling presentation."

Teaming up with a star like Myles Garrett would be a wise decision for the 32-year-old. He wouldn't have to deal with the constant double teams he saw in 2020.

Despite being double teamed most of the year, Watt appeared in all 16 games, finishing with 52 tackles, five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He was the seventh highest graded edge defender in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus (85.5).

