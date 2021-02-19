NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Burrow is recovering from a devastating knee injury
All eyes are on Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow this offseason. The 24-year-old is making his way back from a torn left ACL and MCL. 

He teased the next phase of his rehab earlier this week

Burrow popped up again on Instagram Thursday. The Bengals quarterback worked out at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash—a suburb of Cincinnati. 

He was joined by Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and tight end Drew Sample. 

Burrow is currently rehabbing at Paul Brown Stadium on a daily basis. He regularly works out at Black Sheep Performance. Check out some of the photos below. 

Burrow is expected to start throwing and running on the underwater treadmill this month. He plans on being back on the field in time for the Bengals' 2021 season opener in September. 

"There is obviously a long road ahead and there are opportunities for setbacks along the road, but as far as right now, it’s looking as good as it could for where I am at in the rehab process," Burrow said last month. "They say it’s a nine to 12-month recovery and the first game is exactly nine months from my injury. We are on pace to do it right now," he said. "It's kind of all downhill from here. There's a lot of milestones to hit and a long road ahead. It's not going to be painful or anything like that. The worst part is over, and the fun part begins."

Burrow looked like he was having fun on Thursday. He's hoping to return to the field much stronger than he was during his rookie season. 

It's good to see him in the gym. Hopefully he'll be able to start throwing in the near future. 

